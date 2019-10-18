LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials say Nebraska's unemployment was 3.1% in September, matching the August and July figures.
The Nebraska Labor Department said in a news release Friday that the preliminary September rate was four-tenths of a point higher than the adjusted September 2018 rate of 2.7%.
The new Nebraska rate is well below September's national preliminary rate of 3.5%, which is down two-tenths of a point from the August 2019 rate of 3.7% and the September 2018 rate of 3.7%.
The September unemployment rate for Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties is 2.5 percent...down 0.2 percent from August, and up 0.4 percent from a year ago.
The department says nonfarm employment rose last month more than 8,400 over the year-ago figure and was up nearly 1,200 over September.