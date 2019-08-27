LINCOLN - Governor Pete Ricketts declared this week as Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week to promote safe medication disposal.
Sarah Hunter with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association tells News Talk WJAG drug overdoses have tripled since 1999 with 81 percent of all poisoning deaths caused by drugs and medications.
Hunter says leaving any leftover medication in your home can lead to accidental poisoning or an overdose.
"By taking medication to the pharmacy you can make sure that your drugs are safely and legally disposed. In the state of Nebraska we're fortunate to have over 320 participating pharmacies where consumers can take their unwanted, unused prescription medication, or over the counter medication in order to dispose of their medication."
Hunter says also when flushed, put down the drain, or thrown in the trash, over-the-counter and prescription medications can contaminate water supplies.
Since 2016, over 77,000 pounds of medications have been returned to pharmacies across the state.