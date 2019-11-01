LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles would like to warn residents about scam phone calls from individuals claiming to work for the DMV.
The department has received reports of such calls where the individual claims the DMV will recall or “cut off” the customer’s driver's license, unless immediate payment is made.
The DMV will never call residents to demand payment, while threatening to recall a person’s license.
Should you have any concerns about whether a phone call you are receiving is legitimate, do not provide any personal information. Instead, hang up and call the DMV directly.
If you believe you have fallen victim to this, or any other scam, please contact local law enforcement immediately for further advice.