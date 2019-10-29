LINCOLN - This past week Nebraska corn was talked about and promoted to a Taiwanese trade delegation.
Director of Research and Stewardship with the Nebraska Corn Board Boone McAfee said eight of them visited to better understand the American corn industry.
McAfee said they were able to see several different aspects of the state’s corn value chain from corn to ethanol to distiller grains and how it gets exported to Taiwan.
"Taiwan is one of the top 10 importers of our distiller grains. They have a large livestock industry, but not a lot of space to grow the crops needed for that feed so they're importing a lot of feed so they can supply their livestock industry with what they need."
McAfee said this was the first time for many of them to see corn harvest take place.
He said they hope to host the Taiwanese trade delegation again in the future.