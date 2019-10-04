Highway 57 Bridge Repair
Courtesy of: Jake Wragge

STANTON - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday that Highway 57 south of Stanton will be reopened ahead of the scheduled mid-October completion date.

NDOT anticipates the roadway to be open Friday afternoon around 4:00 or 4:30

The NDOT partnered with contractor, M.E. Collins Contracting Company, of Wahoo who received the nearly $3 million emergency contract to repair the existing bridge.

While the highway is open to traffic, some work remains. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in the area.

