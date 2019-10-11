PENDER - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Highway 94 east of Pender will be reopened on Saturday morning, ahead of the scheduled November completion date.
The roadway was damaged during the March 2019 flooding, including significant damage to the bridge structure. NDOT anticipates the highway to be open at 11:00 a.m.
NDOT partnered with contractor, Valley Corporation, of Valley, Nebraska, who received the $2.3 million emergency contract to repair the existing bridge. Work began on July 1st to repair the bridge after flood waters in Logan Creek damaged the west bridge approach and severely scoured the
adjacent channel.
The flooding undercut the bridge supports, impacting the bridge’s ability to support traffic. Work included channel erosion repair, pavement approach replacement, repair of the damaged bridge supports and guardrail repair.