NORFOLK - Get to know your local law enforcement and learn about crime and drug prevention safety at National Night Out set for Tuesday.
Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman says National Night Out is an opportunity for the citizens of Norfolk to come and hang out with some of the first responders in the area.
Reiman says representatives from the Norfolk Fire Division and the Nebraska State Patrol will also be on hand with different activities for you try out, and free food and drinks will be available as well
National Night Out is free and set for Tuesday night 6 to 8 at Central Park in Norfolk.