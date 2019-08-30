NORFOLK - The 2019 Music in the Park summer concert series wraps up this weekend with a powerhouse show at Skyview Park.
David Victor, the former singer and guitar player for the rock band Boston, is part of the lineup.
He tells News Talk WJAG there’ll be a special performance by his "Platinum Rockstars" show, which pays homage to all of the music that inspired him as an artist.
Victor and band mates will then transform into "The Hits of Boston & More" and perform all the greatest hits of Boston.
The "Music in the Park" show also will feature regional performer Josh Hoyer and is being presented by the Norfolk Rotary Club and Nucor Nebraska.
Hoyer will perform Sunday from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m., followed by Platinum Rockstars from 5:30 to 7 and then Victor from 7:30 to 9:30.
It’s free, but the Rotarians will pass the bucket for free will donations.