OMAHA - Kids across Nebraska will soon be heading back to school and Triple A is urging motorists to use extra caution and watch out for students.
Public Affairs Director Rose White encourages you be careful when driving through neighborhoods or school zones where children are present, and always avoid distractions that take your mind and eyes off of the road.
White says to also slow down around school buses and never drive around one when its stop sign is out as that’s dangerous and against the law.
She says you need to plan ahead for your commute too.
"Sometimes you're rolling through stop signs, sometimes you're missing that stop arm that may be extended on a school bus so plan extra time. If you need to, chose an alternative route. On those routes where school buses are present, they may be stopping for loading and unloading that might delay you and of course driving through those school zones where they have variable speed signs."
White says kids should also be careful around motorist because you never know what they could do.
For more information visit AAA.Com.