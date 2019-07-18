LINCOLN - There are lots of moving parts with a car, and with the excessive heat you never know when you could be stuck on the side of the road if one of those parts quits working.
Public Relations Director with the Nebraska State Patrol, Cody Thomas urges you to be prepared in case your vehicle does break down.
Thomas encourages you to have a travel survival kit in your vehicle.
"The number one thing you need to have is water. On a day like today you want to have a way to be hydrated. Also have some snacks and high energy food. A lot of these things hopefully you keep in the car year-round like phone chargers, a tool kit, flash lights, tow rope, and a first aid kit."
Thomas says if you need assistance always keep the NSP Highway Helpline in mind.
He says you can dial *55 from a cell phone and a trooper will be sent your way to help.