NORFOLK - A premier Top 40 band here to make you dance to great music is slated for Thursday evening’s Music in the Park.
The Norfolk Rotary Club presents the free summer concert series and Mosynth will take the stage.
Manuel de la Torre says when picking songs to perform, he says every decade has something unique.
Music in the Park is set for Thursday 6 to 9:30 at Skyview Park.
The Rotarians invite you to bring your blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners, and wine and beer are permitted as well.
It’s free, but the Rotarians will pass the bucket for free- will donations.