NORFOLK - An investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of a house fire in Norfolk Friday morning.
According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue Captain Landon Grothe, firefighters on scene of the fire at 408 East Park Avenue found smoke coming from the back of the house.
The fire was found in the basement of the house and extinguished. Units remained on scene ventilating and investigating the fire.
Mutual aid was given from Hadar Fire and Rescue, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Police, NPPD, and Blackhills Energy.
There were two occupants home at the time of the fire and they were able to exit the house without injury.