MADISON - It’s getting closer to the weekend and that means more events and activities starting up at the Madison County Fair and Rodeo.
President of the Madison County Ag Society Randy Ritterbush says there will be a lot of 4H and FFA shows Thursday like the horse, hog, dairy, and calf shows.
Ritterbush says there will be a lot for the kids to do Thursday and over the course of the weekend.
"We've got a lot of little games for the kids to play. We've also got the kiddie tractor pull, junior farmer Olympics. Also, the 4H kids will have a fun day so if you don't want to get wet stay away from them because there'll be some horseback riders with squirt guns."
Ritterbush says the kids zone will be open from 11 to 9 and the petting zoo will be open from 11 to 10.
He says the fan favorite carnival also kicks off and will go from 6 to 11.
For more information call (402) 454-2144 or for tickets go to ETIX.Com.