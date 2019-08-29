GRAND ISLAND - “The U.S. ethanol industry is in a dire state.” That’s the message from the executive director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Troy Bredenkamp.
Bredenkamp says the small refinery exemption waivers and the loss of the China export market can be blamed for the industry’s struggles.
“We have over 15 plants right now that have shut down in the last month or so. I came out of a two-day meeting with other state ethanol executives and it looks like there needs to be another 25 to 35 plants that will be shutting off if things don’t change by the end of the year."
The National Corn Growers Association and American Soybean Association have called on President Trump to instruct the Environmental Protection Agency to stop undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard by granting waivers to big oil companies.
They say the refinery exemptions have reduced demand for renewable fuels and lowered the price of corn and soybeans.