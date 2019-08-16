STANTON - More details have been released about the missing boy in Stanton who has now been found.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the two-year-old boy appears to be in good health.
He was reported missing to the Sheriff’s office at 1:12 p.m. Friday and the first unit was on scene within one minute.
Matthias Domogalla was found at about 3:15 p.m. by searchers in a cornfield southeast of the residence, more than 500 yards from where he was last seen by his mother at 11:30 a.m.
The search encompassed ground and aerial search using manpower, UTV’s, drones and a state patrol helicopter over the vast cornfield and area around second street and east of the Stanton city limits.
The boy was only clothed in a diaper and had no nourishment with him when he left the area in an unknown direction.
He was located by volunteers on UTV’s after they heard him crying and he was brought to the staging area and then taken to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment.
The Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the nature of his disappearance.