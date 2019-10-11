BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) - A state prisoner reported missing from a community facility in Lincoln has been found in an Omaha suburb.
The Nebraska Correctional Services Department says Bellevue police arrested Brandon Jones on Wednesday night.
The department says Jones had been assigned to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Jan. 11 when he didn't show up for a work assignment. His sentences for assault and terroristic threats in Douglas County began in November 2015, and he had a tentative scheduled release date of April 18 next year.
Community Corrections Center inmates are allowed have jobs, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.