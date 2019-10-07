STANTON - A Minnesota woman who was arrested last December by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office for carrying more than $100,000 worth of meth was sentenced Monday.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 29-year-old Nicole Kroells of Norwood Young Minnesota was sentenced to 20 months in prison following her conviction for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
She was caught with approximately five pounds of meth and it was recovered hidden inside the interior of the vehicle covered with food product to disguise the odor.