Midwest economy: August Nebraska glance

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.
After two straight months with above growth neutral readings, Nebraska's overall index fell into negative territory. The index tumbled to 49.3 last month from July's 52.9. Index components were new orders at 49.6, production or sales at 51.6, delivery lead time at 59.7, inventories at 42.3, and employment at 43.4. Job growth over the past 12 months was flat for durable-goods producers, Goss said, while nondurable-goods manufacturers experienced solid growth. However, the survey showed the state's manufacturing sector lost jobs in August, he said.