NORFOLK - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate Midwest Bank’s new Norfolk facility.
Doug Johnson, President and CEO says this is an exciting time for Midwest Bank and the project has been in the works for about five years now.
Johnson says the new facility completed will serve as the bank’s corporate headquarters as well as an additional branch location.
Mayor Josh Moenning says this is a big investment for not only Midwest Bank, but also Norfolk.
"And it's another step in the growth and development you're seeing throughout the community. It's also a statement of faith and confidence in the strength and stability of our local economy. As mayor I get to do more and more of these groundbreakings, and that's a good sign for us. It's a sign that our community is growing."
Moenning says it also kicks off a nice gateway into Norfolk off of the West 275 corridor.
The new facility will be located at the intersection of 25th Street and Omaha Avenue.