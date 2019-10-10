NORFOLK - Social media has taken the world by storm with many benefits to it, but also many disadvantages.
It can make a very big impact on teenagers’ mental health as well.
Parents can get a good feel of what their teens or pre-teens are going through mentally by attending an upcoming premiere screening of a film called "The Mind Inside" hosted by Norfolk Public Schools.
Director of Human Resources and Accreditation, Mike Hart says the film is by the I Love Public Schools project.
"It talks about the mental health issues going on with today's teens, societal pressures, teen suicide, and the tremendous impact social media has and plays on teens' lives every day."
Hart says after the film there will be a question and answer session with school representatives, mental health professionals, and support persons.
The free event is set for Thursday at 6 at the Norfolk Arts Center and is open to everyone.