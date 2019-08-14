NORFOLK - You have the opportunity to learn about medicine used during the Lewis and Clark Expedition at the Elkhorn Valley Museum Thursday.
Executive Director Jo Beth Cox says it will be led by Rachel Liester who is a master herbalist.
"She just did the herb walk with us and now she'll lead a hands-on exploration of the medicinal uses of plants during the Lewis and Clark Expedition."
Cox says it’s a great learning opportunity and some of the practices are still used today in other countries.
It’s set to start at 6:30 Thursday evening at the Elkhorn Valley Museum and costs $6 for members or $10 for non-members.
For more information visit ElkhornValleyMuseum.Org.