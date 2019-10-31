LINCOLN - Many medications found in homes can easily be mistaken for candy, especially during Halloween.
Sarah Hunter with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association encourages you to help keep the trick-or-treaters safe this year from accidental poisoning.
Hunter says nearly 60,000 young children, or about four busloads of kids per day, are seen at emergency rooms because they got into medicine.
"We recommend that you keep medicine and vitamins out of children's reach and sight even if you take them every single day. Also remember to keep purses, bags, and coats out of reach in case they contain medication in the pockets. Child-resistant packaging is not childproof, so make sure those are safely stored as well."
Hunter says there are over 320 participating pharmacies across the state that will safely dispose of unwanted medications year-round, keeping them from falling into the wrong hands and out of the waterways.
In the event of a poisoning make sure to call 1-800-222-1222.