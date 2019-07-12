NORFOLK - The newest pastor at Norfolk Sacred Heart Parish is excited to be about of the community.
Father Pat McLaughlin took over as pastor of Scared Heart Parish earlier this month.
McLaughlin says St. Leonard Catholic Church in Madison, St. Peter’s in Stanton having joined up with Sacred Heart Parish.
He says there are some challenges with mass schedules modified and availability of priests on site.
"There are also benefits. Parishes will be able to share resources and plan events in common while still maintaining their parish identities and doing things at the local level that are most appropriate to do at the local level, but also having the option to do things on the cluster level."
McLaughlin added one of his goals he has for the parish is to find ways for people to grow in their faith, and with that find ways to bring the Gospel to everyone.