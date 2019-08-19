Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg
Photo Courtesy/Instagram

HONOLULU (AP) - A Marine stationed in Hawaii is facing a military hearing after officials say he tried to bring weapons onto an Air Force base in Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali Al-kazahg was apprehended in May at Offutt Air Force Base.

He faces a preliminary hearing in Hawaii on Wednesday. A hearings officer is expected to recommend whether charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possessing modified firearms, making threats and fraudulent enlistment should go to court-martial.

His sister says the Michigan-born, Nebraska-raised son of Iraqi refugees is the target of racism. She says military authorities overreacted when he went to the base to work-out while his personal weapons were in his truck.

Guards spotted his name on a notice that says he told another Marine he would "shoot up" his battalion if he were disciplined for misconduct.

