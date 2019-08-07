MADISON - The March flood is doing no help for the Madison County 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday discussion was had about prioritizing and budgeting major road projects.
After lots of consideration to make it not as burdensome on the taxpayer, the board agreed to do Benjamin Avenue, the North part of Old Hadar Road, the Battle Creek North project, four small bridge replacements, and surfacing work.
Chairman Ron Schmidt said there’s still a lot of numbers and issues they need to figure out when it comes to road projects.
"We need to think about at, what point can we pay as we go and at what point how much are we willing to bond as we go forward?"
The board also unanimously approved the levy allocation requests for the local fire districts, and miscellaneous subdivisions.
The budget committee asked the board to come up with a tentative levy number and they agreed to run the numbers at 37, 40, and 42 cents.