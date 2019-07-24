Manage feed costs

AMES, IA - Corn futures have been soft, but questions remain about acreage and an immature crop.
New crop corn futures are in the $4.30 area, but Kerns and Associates economist Steve Meyer says you can’t buy corn at that price in the Eastern Corn Belt.
"There are place that are already seventy-five over there. So basis is going to determine local prices and there may not be any under basis's in the United States given the problems we've had with this crop."
Meyer says swine operations may want to manage their feed costs.
He adds producers should be talking to their marketing advisors about some strategies to put a lid on costs and leave the bottom side open.
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center by going to Pork.org.