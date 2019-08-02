Nicklen

MADISON - The man who fled from Madison County drug court Thursday has been apprehended.

According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, 21-year-old Pacey Nicklen was arrested by sheriff's deputies and placed in the Madison County jail.

Volk says Nicklen, after having his bond revoked in Madison County Drug Court ran from the courthouse evading court officials and law enforcement and entered the cornfield directly to the east.

K9’s, aerial drones, and officers on foot searched the fields along the northern and eastern side of the City of Madison Thursday evening.

