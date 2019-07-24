NELIGH - A man was shot through the windshield of his pickup as he drove on a rural road in Antelope County Tuesday night.
According to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. as he traveled between Neligh and Clearwater.
The driver was struck in the shoulder with a bullet, causing injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.
Anyone with information regarding the discharging of firearms in the area near 516 Avenue and 848 Road southeast of Clearwater is asked to contact the Antelope County Law Enforcement Center at 402-887-4148