CLARKSON, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a man died and a woman was injured when the motorcycle they were on crashed in northeast Nebraska's Colfax County.

The crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. Saturday on Nebraska Highway 91, just southeast east of Clarkson. Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl says the westbound motorcycle ran north off the roadway and crashed into a cornfield.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 53-year-old Paul Uher, of rural Dodge. His passenger was flown to a Lincoln hospital. She's been identified as 63-year-old Theresa Uher, of Dodge.

The crash is being investigated.

