Aubrey Trail

Aubrey Trail is wheeled out of court after being found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday evening. Trail, who showed no emotion as the verdicts were read, was also found guilty of a second count of criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

WILBER, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man convicted in the killing and dismembering of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, who officials say was lured to her death through an online dating app, has waived his right to have a jury decide whether he's eligible for the death penalty.

Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail opted Thursday to have the death penalty portion of his case sent directly to a three-judge panel, which will determine whether he gets death or life in prison. Trail's choice came a day after a Saline County jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Sydney Loofe.

Loofe's body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway weeks after her disappearance. She was reported missing Nov. 16 - two days after she had gone on a Tinder date with Trial's 25-year-old girlfriend, Bailey Boswell.

Boswell is also charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

Tags

In other news

Man guilty of murder waives jury decision on death penalty

Man guilty of murder waives jury decision on death penalty

WILBER, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska man convicted in the killing and dismembering of a 24-year-old Lincoln woman, who officials say was lured to her death through an online dating app, has waived his right to have a jury decide whether he's eligible for the death penalty.

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday July 11

Keith Kube Commentary for Thursday July 11

The citizenship question must be on the 2020 census.  It is incredible there is any objections to putting this question on the form in the first place.  It is an insult to any patriot if someone thinks it should not be there.