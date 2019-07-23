STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday leaving court in Stanton.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 58-year-old Franklin Wagner was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office for driving during revocation after he left the courthouse following his DWI arraignment.
Wagner was known to be suspended and was observed by the Sheriff’s office driving away from the courthouse.
He was taken into custody and had to reappear in front of Judge Mike Long on the new charge of DUS.
Wagner was ordered not to drive any vehicle and had his car impounded by the Sheriff’s office for 30 days and he was then released on bond on the new charge.