MADISON - 14 male workers were detained following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Madison Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lazaro Spindola, executive director of Nebraska Latino American Commission, the men were employed at D&D Industries.
Spindola said he got a report that the men were then transported by helicopter to an ICE detention center.
He said Madison High School has provided rooms for families of the detainees and the organization spearheading the relief effort is Nebraska Appleseed.
Spindola said they will provide more information as it becomes available.