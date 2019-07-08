Sunscreen

NORFOLK - With summer activities in full force, there are some precautions for both adults and children to keep in mind while playing or working during the summer season.

Dr. Jared Pehrson, a physician with MedExpress Urgent Care says during summertime barbecues, food poisoning is one of those common holiday illnesses that seem to be creep around holiday cookouts.

Pehrson says usually perishable foods, like meat, cheese, and potato salad gets left out and that can cause bacteria to grow.

He says when in doubt, throw it out. Food left at room temperature too long may contain bacteria or toxins that can't be destroyed by cooking.

Pehrson says also if you plan on being outside in the hot sun for a long period of time, make sure you drink plenty of fluids and try to stay in a shady area.

