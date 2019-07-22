OMAHA - If you get in a car accident, Triple A has some lifesaving information that may help you.
Public Affairs Director Rose White says new research reveals that most vehicle escape tools will break tempered side windows, but none were able to penetrate laminated glass.
"Motorists may not realize it, but an increasing number of new cars, in fact one in three 2018 vehicle models, have laminated side windows, a nearly unbreakable glass meant to lessen the chance of occupant ejection during a collision."
White urges you to know what type of side window glass is installed in your vehicle and always keep an easily accessible escape tool in your vehicle.
She says the back windows of vehicles are easier to break.
For more information visit Newsroom.AAA.Com.