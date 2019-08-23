MADISON - Madison County is going to try and sell a small chunk of land they have in Norfolk.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board discussed the sale of the property which is located south of Phillip Avenue between South Birch Street and South Hickory Street beside the Elkhorn River.
The adjacent land owner, Norman Clark spoke and said he would like to purchase it as he has been maintaining it.
Chairman Ron Schmidt asked Road Superintendent Dick Johnson if the area needed surveyed.
"I don't think we need to, but it might be a good idea for Norman to survey it so he knows what he's buying."
County Clerk Anne Pruss said the county had acquired the land from a previous foreclosure.
It was unanimously approved to advertise for bids to sell it.