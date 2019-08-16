MADISON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is taking part in the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign.
Sheriff Todd Volk says the campaign starts Friday and runs through September 2nd.
Volk says it’s very important you have someone pick you up if you’ve been drinking.
"There's Uber's or call a friend or family member and let them know you need a ride home. That type of a call is so much better than having one of us knock on the door and say this person or that person of your family has been killed in an accident or even getting a call from our jails saying I'm in jail, come get me with some bond money."
Volk says even if you’ve only had a few drinks, buzzed driving is still drunk driving.
He says Friday night they’ll have a driving under the influence checkpoint located between 49th and 45th Street Southwest of Norfolk.