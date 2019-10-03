MADISON - The Madison County Board of Commissioners considered the sale of a small piece of land they own in Norfolk at their meeting Tuesday.
The land is located south of Phillip Avenue between South Birch Street and South Hickory Street beside the Elkhorn River.
Chairman Ron Schmidt said they received one bid for $500 from the adjacent land owner.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said they should accept the bid.
"Selling it removes potential county liability. It sounds like the past property owners have maintained the property too. The way we acquired the land was because of an issue with tax confiscation and I think it's in the best interest of the county and this individual that he becomes the owner of it."
The board unanimously approved the bid and will set a closing date at the next meeting.