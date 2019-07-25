MADISON - Madison County no longer owns the old Veterans Service Building in downtown Norfolk as it has been sold.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board talked about the bids they received for the property located at 130 South 4th Street.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said they received two bids.
"The first bid was for $27,000. The second bid we got was from Gary and Pat Tillotson for $45,300. So what Gary and Pat's intentions are is to have a lease agreement once purchased between the food pantry and themselves. They would expand the food pantry into that area."
Uhlir said the $45,300 bid was $20,000 below current market value so they could either see if they get any more bids, try to lease it out, or accept the offer.
The board unanimously approved to accept the bid from Gary and Pat Tillotson.