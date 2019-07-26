MADISON - It was another successful year controlling noxious weeds in Madison County.
A review of the 2018 noxious weed program was given Tuesday to the County Commissioners from David Boschult, a representative of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Plant Industry and county weed superintendent Don Svitak.
Boschult said they monitor four sections of the noxious weed program: inspections, office evaluations, county reports, and continuing education.
He said Madison County scored a total of 3,376 points out of a possible 3,400.
Boschult said he’s appreciative of the work done in Madison County to control noxious weeds.
"I appreciate the board giving Don the opportunity to do the work that he needs to do. I also appreciate Don for being efficient and willing to do what he has to do. I think he does a good job and I'm sure you guys (the board) think he does too."
Boschult also said the March flood made it a very busy year for them as a lot of Canada thistles sprouted up and water carried seeds to different places.