NORFOLK - A Madison County housing study from Hanna:Keelan Associates is now complete.
The study, along with strategies for affordable housing was presented Monday at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Planning Intern Jake Palm said there were 233 people who took the survey in Madison County.
"The top barriers to obtaining affordable housing for both owners and renters is a lack of homes for sale and lack of quality."
Palm also said 92.5 percent of the respondents supported Madison County establishing a local program that would purchase dilapidated houses, tear them down and make the lots available for a family or individual to build a house.
He said the total estimated housing target demand in the county by 2024 is 758 housing units, including 462 owner and 296 rental units at an estimated development cost of $182 million.
Tim Keelan said the next step is to have an organization in each community keep track of the stakeholders and to organize housing partnerships.