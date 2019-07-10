MADISON - The Madison County Fair and Rodeo kicked off Tuesday and continues on Wednesday.
President of the Madison County Ag Society, Randy Ritterbush says the fair will run until Sunday.
Ritterbush says there’ll be a lot of 4H shows that start.
"There will be a couple of horse judging events and I know the swine are up that day. If you get a chance walk through and see the talent we have in our young people in the community and in the county. Also take a look at the 4H building and the open class building and the art and the craftsmanship in there."
Ritterbush says another place attendees should see is the one room school house from 5 to 9.
He also says the Mid-States Championship Rodeo starts at 7:30.
For more information call (402) 454-2144 or for tickets go to ETIX.Com.