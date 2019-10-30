MADISON - Large road equipment can get pretty expensive.
That was apparent at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday as the board discussed what equipment each district needs and then how much to bond for it.
The board unanimously voted to buy a patch truck for $216,000, advertise for bids for new and used motor graders, and then Chairman Ron Schmidt clarified what equipment each district needs.
"District one might get a new or used maintainer, a skid loader, and a dump truck. District two will get a patch truck and a maintainer. District three will be looking at a dump truck and a semi."
The board agreed to bond the rest of the needed equipment for $1.25 million at a 1.75 percent interest rate for five years.
They also agreed to talk to local banks about their interest rates before going with the DA Davidson bonding company.