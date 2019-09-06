MADISON - Midtown Health Center CEO Kathy Nordby was at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday to give an update on how the center is doing.
Nordby said they’re appreciative of the board’s continued support of the Indigent Clinic and Midtown Health Center as a whole.
She said they’re also celebrating ten years as a federally qualified health center and are continuing to grow.
"We're up about 20 percent on the number of patients we're seeing. About half of that growth is in our behavioral health area and there's been some additional funding from the federal government to do some drug treatment for opioid treatment programs."
Nordby said the center now has access to a bilingual physiatrist for adults which is a huge asset and also a child psychologist.
She said being available to area students is important as well which is why they’re also getting into area schools to help kids on site.
For more information go to MidtownHealthNE.Org.