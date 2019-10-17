MADISON - Thanks to the March flood, Madison County’s road equipment has been getting some heavy use with some that use on old machinery.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday discussion was had on purchasing or leasing of new or used county equipment and what district needs what.
Chairman Ron Schmidt said in district one he needs a new dump truck, maintainer, and possibly a skid loader.
Commissioner Christian Ohl said his district, district two has a few needs with the priority being a patch truck.
"It's used on a daily basis as long as it's not freezing. We've got guys that are repairing roads all the time. Our second priority would be a motor grader. We've got one machine that's starting to get pretty old and needs to be repaired often. Third, if there are funds left over would be a new loader."
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said district three needs a new dump truck, semi, and excavator.
The board unanimously approved a motion to contact their bonding agent to see what options they have in the bonding process.