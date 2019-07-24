MADISON - The March flood didn’t do any favors for Madison County’s budget.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday the board began reviewing the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson who is also on the budget committee said the fund balance went down about $1 million from last year to this year due to all of the road projects they did.
Chairman Ron Schmidt said there are still roads that need fixed, so he encouraged the board members and Johnson to prioritize what roads need done immediately and then find a way to fund it, which could include bonding.
Johnson said the inheritance tax fund is $200,000 less than it was last year.
As for the general fund capital acquisitions budget, Johnson said they have budgeted $345,000 for that, but it may go down because they won’t need as much money as they thought to get new LED lights for the courthouse.