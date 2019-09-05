MADISON - Madison County has approved its budget for 2019-2020.
At the Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday the board went over the final numbers.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said the new budget totals almost $46 million and will require $15.5 million in property taxes. The budget represents an increase of $6.3 million from the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.
Uhlir said the property tax levy will be 38 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation.
"The portion of property taxes on a $100,000 home, to fund the operations of county government for 2018 was $326.51. The same homeowner will pay $379.27 in property taxes for 2019, provided there was no change in the valuation of the property."
Uhlir said there was a decrease of $6.5 million in valuation from 2018, which is the first decrease since 1997.
Chairman Ron Schmidt said they’ve done a good job at being conservative and spending money where it needs to be spent.