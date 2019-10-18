NORFOLK - Property taxes, international trade, workforce shortages, and the upcoming 60-day Nebraska Legislative Session.
Those topics and more were addressed Thursday by Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Unlimited Potential Luncheon.
Foley said even though the legislature isn’t in session right now, the Governor has been working with Senator Lou Ann Linehan and the rest of the Revenue Committee to try and find a consensus on property tax relief.
He said there has been a lot of buzz about the property tax relief petition too.
"That's going to cost a billion dollars or more and we don't have that. There's great resentment and great anger out there, especially in the rural areas and people are signing that petition so it may end up on our ballot, particularly if the legislature fails this year as they have in the past several sessions."
Foley also said international trade has been growing in Nebraska as there are five customers worldwide buying over a billion dollars worth of Ag products.
He said they hope to continue those relationships and also form new ones.