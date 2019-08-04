The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska state game officials are planning a lottery for deer hunters who want to gain access to Platte River Recreation Access lands in the central Platte River Valley.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says 47 hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early September and allowed to hunt deer on designated the recreation lands from Nov. 16 through Nov. 24.

Applications will be accepted by mail or in person at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney through Aug. 31. Lottery winners will be notified by Sept. 20.

The recreation access lands are closed from Oct. 9 to Nov. 15. More information and a map showing the available areas can be obtained online.

