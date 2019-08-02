STANTON - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than the Stanton County Fair going on now through Sunday.
Chair board member of the fair, Andrew Hoehne says they have a full slate of events that everyone can enjoy.
Hoehne says they have a lot of classes for the demo derby Friday at 7.
"We have five classes: Mods, full size light weld, 80's and newer, 90's and newer, and 90's women only."
Hoehne says the beer garden will be a great place to be as they’ll have some bands playing and then a cornhole tournament at 1 on Saturday.
He says on Sunday they’ll have a car show from 9 to 12 and lots of kids events like arcade games, face painting, and pony rides.
Hoehne says admission is free, the only thing that costs are the grandstand events.
For more information visit StantonCountyFair.Com.