MADISON - Although it’ll be hot, there will be some cool and fun entertainment at the Madison County Fair and Rodeo this weekend.
President of the Madison County Ag Society, Randy Ritterbush says on Saturday there will be the 4H and FFA beef, poultry, and open class dog shows.
As for the fan favorite concerts, Ritterbush says Brett Young will perform on Saturday night and Chris Janson on Sunday night with both starting at 8:30.
He says they rely on the Romeo Talent Search Agency to bring in these great musicians.
"That's what we aim for is someone who has a good appeal to a wide range of ages. The Romeo folks seem to have their finger on the market. They know who's selling tickets in St. Louis and the little county fair in Ohio. They bring that information to us and say we think this will be a good fit for your fair."
Ritterbush says on Sunday night, there will be a fireworks finale at 10.
He also invites you to head over to the beer garden and have some fun there.
For more information call (402) 454-2144 or for tickets go to ETIX.Com.